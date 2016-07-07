By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, July 7 Australian Prime Minister Malcolm
Turnbull scrambled on Thursday to gain support from a small
handful of independent lawmakers whose backing he will likely
need to form a workable government and end a political vacuum
after an unexpectedly close election.
There were signs that the instability was beginning to take
its toll on the Australian economy, with Standard and Poor's
cutting Australia's credit rating outlook to negative from
stable, threatening a downgrade of its coveted triple A status.
The Australia dollar fell half a U.S. cent after
S&P's announcement.
Turnbull flew to northern Queensland state on Thursday to
meet independent lawmaker Bob Katter, a former member of
Turnbull's conservative coalition whose vote has emerged as
critical to delivering the 76 lower house seats the embattled
prime minister needs to form a new government.
Turnbull's gamble in calling an election, ostensibly to
clear the upper house Senate of what he saw as obstructive minor
parties, backfired badly with a much bigger swing to the
centre-left Labor opposition than expected.
Minor parties and independents have emerged in an even more
powerful position, making it less likely Turnbull will be able
to push his reformist economic agenda, which includes a A$50
billion ($37.6 billion) corporate tax break over 10 years,
through an intransigent upper house.
Turnbull, who has even faced calls from within his own party
to resign since Saturday's election, will now need the support
of minor parties and populist independents in both the Senate
and the lower House of Representatives.
That means senators like the maverick Katter and Nick
Xenaphon from South Australia state have emerged as potential
kingmakers with team members in both houses. Two other lower
house independents, Andrew Wilkie and Cathy McGowan, have ruled
out any deals with the government.
"I can just say to you that I am very confident, very
confident indeed that we will form government, form a majority
government in our own right," Turnbull told reporters before
meeting Katter.
"But I am of course talking to the crossbenchers as well, as
I would do regardless of what our own numbers in the house
amounted to," he said.
Vote counting is now focused on the 1.5 million postal and
absentee votes and the process could still drag on for days, or
even weeks.
"I don't think we'll be any closer to calling a result at
the end of today than we were at the start of the day," said
respected Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) political
analyst Antony Green. "It's genuinely 50-50."
The latest ABC projections gave Turnbull's coalition 72
seats, with Labor on 67. The government picked up one more seat
overnight but seven remain too close to call.
Turnbull, even as he searches outside the coalition for
support, also finds himself fighting a rearguard action for the
ultra-conservative wing of his own Liberal party led by Senator
Corey Bernardi.
($1 = 1.3317 Australian dollars)
