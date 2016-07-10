SYDNEY, July 10 Australia's opposition Labor
Party conceded defeat in the federal election on Sunday,
clearing the way for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to retain
power.
Counting of votes in the marathon election continues, but
Bill Shorten, the leader of the Labor Party, said the ruling
coalition government headed by Turnbull would secure enough
seats to retain power.
The ruling conservative government is likely to win just
enough seats in parliament to win outright, but is likely to
need the support of independent members of parliament to get
legislation through the lower house.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)