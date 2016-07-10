SYDNEY, July 10 Australia's opposition Labor Party conceded defeat in the federal election on Sunday, clearing the way for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to retain power.

Counting of votes in the marathon election continues, but Bill Shorten, the leader of the Labor Party, said the ruling coalition government headed by Turnbull would secure enough seats to retain power.

The ruling conservative government is likely to win just enough seats in parliament to win outright, but is likely to need the support of independent members of parliament to get legislation through the lower house. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)