CANBERRA Aug 6 Global media mogul Rupert
Murdoch has waded into Australia's election race, calling a key
ruling party platform unaffordable and drawing accusations from
Prime Minister Kevin Rudd that he was trying to oust his
struggling government.
Murdoch, whose News Corp controls about 70 percent
of Australia's newspaper market, questioned in a Twitter message
how an ambitious $34 billion super broadband being built by
Rudd's Labor was affordable in a slowing economy.
"Oz politics! We all like ideal of NBN, especially perfect
for Foxtel. But first how can it be financed in present
situation?" tweeted the Australian-born Murdoch, whose global
media empire is now based in the United States.
NBN is the national broadband network, a plan to provide an
internet connection to every home. But the opposition has
promised to spend less on the network and scale back its
capability, reflecting tighter financial conditions with
economic growth forecast to slow to 2.5 percent this fiscal
year.
Murdoch, who owns 50 percent of pay-TV operator Foxtel, was
strongly criticised on the opening day of the election campaign
on Monday when his best-selling Daily Telegraph newspaper ran a
front-page headline "Kick This Mob Out" over a picture of Rudd.
Rudd, who has claimed underdog status ahead of a Sept. 7
general election, told reporters on Tuesday there was no doubt
the Australia-born Murdoch was determined to engineer election
defeat for Labor after six years in power.
"I think he's made it fairly clear ... that he doesn't
really like us, and would like to give us the old heave-ho,"
said Rudd, whose minority government trails the conservative
opposition 48 percent to 52 percent in the latest opinion polls.
Rudd said Murdoch's views on the election campaign largely
mirrored those of conservative opposition leader Tony Abbott,
who has promised to downsize the planned broadband network.
"Does he sense it represents a commercial challenge to
Foxtel, to the major cash-cow for his company, or not?" asked
Rudd, referring to the planned broadband network.
"It's a free country, he's entitled to those views. I'm sure
he sees it with crystal clear clarity all the way from the
United States."
But Rudd denied his criticism hinted at plans to challenge
Murdoch's domination of Australia's newspaper market should
Labor be returned to power, by changing media laws.
"We have no such plans at all, because we assume that all
independent players in the Australian media market will
participate within the law, exercise their freedom of speech, as
Mr Murdoch is consistently doing," he said.
Labor in March dropped plans to reform media laws and
strengthen scrutiny of newspapers and media mergers after
phone-hacking scandals in Britain, criticised by the Australian
arm News Corp as Stalinist and draconian.
The Labor government and conservative opposition have vastly
differing plans for the A$37.4 billion ($34.2 billion) National
Broadband Network (NBN), potentially hurting some business
stakeholders and opening the door to others, including China's
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.