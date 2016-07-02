By Matt Siegel
| ADELAIDE, Australia, July 3
their ballots in a tight election on Saturday afternoon, senator
Nick Xenophon worked up a sweat while preparing kebabs at a
Greek restaurant in his hometown.
"Nick, if you no get across the line tonight, I give you a
job," owner Yianni Tsagariolis shouted in a thick Greek accent,
drawing laughter from Xenophon supporters who had gathered at
the restaurant.
But with early results showing the Nick Xenophon Team (NXT)
party winning between three and five Senate seats, it became
clear the restaurant's charcoal grill was the only reason for
Australia's next political kingmaker to break into a sweat.
Australians went to sleep without knowing who will be prime
minister, but the eventual election winner -- whether the ruling
conservative Liberal-National coalition or the opposition Labor
Party -- will likely need to negotiate with NXT senators to pass
key legislation.
With almost 10 million votes counted on Saturday, the
parties were in a near dead-lock. It is expected to take several
days to determine a winner.
Far-right politician Pauline Hanson also looks set to win a
position in the upper house.
NXT candidate Rebekha Sharkie, who won the party's only
lower house seat, may even have a say over who becomes prime
minister should the election lead to a hung parliament.
Xenophon, a former suburban lawyer who has served in the
Senate since 2008, built his position by exploiting widespread
political fury sparked by former Prime Minister Tony Abbott's
2014 decision to buy a A$50 billion ($37.48 billion) fleet of 12
submarines from Japan.
That decision shattered a promise Abbott had made to build
the vessels in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia, and
Xenophon relentlessly pushed the government to open up the
process and hold a tender.
Speaking on election night, Xenophon said his party would be
a voice for millions of centrist Australians who felt left out
by the two major parties.
"We've broken the duopoly," he said to cheers from
supporters at a campaign event in Adelaide.
"There's only been one of me in 226 seats; there'll be at
least four of us and that'll be huge. That will be a base for us
to build on ... that's why the majors are running scared."
In the previous election cycle mining magnate Clive Palmer
briefly played a similar role before infighting led to an
implosion in the Palmer United Party. Two of its senators
resigned from the party.
Xenophon's party also lacks a unifying ideal beyond his
personal brand, said Peter Chen, politics and media lecturer at
the University of Sydney.
"Xenophon himself is obviously an experienced and
disciplined campaigner and parliamentarian but he has to be able
to keep his troops in order and he's never been called on to do
that before," Chen said.
But a political source close to Xenophon, who asked to
remain anonymous because he was not authorised to speak with the
media, dismissed such concerns.
"It's a good result from a team-management perspective," the
source told Reuters. "In some sense if we'd won everything we
could have done, it would have been a management nightmare. All
of them understand the importance of unity."
($1 = 1.3342 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Jonathan Barrett and
Helen Popper)