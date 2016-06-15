By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, June 15 Exxon Mobil Corp and BHP
Billiton Ltd said on Wednesday that they are
considering selling depleting energy assets in Australia,
including Kingfish, the country's largest ever discovered oil
field.
The resource giants are looking to market 13 fields,
licenses and associated infrastructure held in the Gippsland
Basin Joint Venture. The venture in Australia's Victoria state
began operations in 1969, according to BHP's website.
"We are seeking to identify interested parties with proven
experience and strength to operate and capture the remaining
potential in these licenses," a spokesman for Esso Australia,
which operates the venture, told Reuters.
BHP and Esso Australia each hold a 50 percent share of the
joint venture.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)