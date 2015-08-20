SYDNEY Aug 20 A star of Australian hit
television show "Prisoner: Cell Block H", the women's jailhouse
drama that screened globally throughout the 1980s, has been
found guilty of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl 31 years
ago, a court official said.
Maggie Kirkpatrick, 74, who played prison warden Joan "The
Freak" Ferguson for nearly 400 episodes, was found guilty of two
counts of indecent assault and one count of gross indecency on a
person under 16 by the Melbourne Magistrates Court, the official
said.
Kirkpatrick had fought the charges, but the magistrate said
he believed the victim was a truthful witness after her account
of being molested at the actress' home in 1984. Kirkpatrick met
the teenager through a colleague who was a patient at the same
psychiatric facility as the victim.
The conviction makes Kirkpatrick Australia's third
television star to be found guilty of child molestation in the
1980s.
Last year Robert Hughes, the star of sitcom "Hey Dad!" was
imprisoned for at least six years, after being found guilty of
sexually assaulting minors including on the set of the show.
The same year, Rolf Harris was sentenced to almost six years
for indecent assault of four young girls from 1968 to 1986.
In June, an Australian government inquiry into child abuse
said it was inviting witnesses from the entertainment industry
to testify, widening its scope beyond religious organisations.
Kirkpatrick, who also appeared in 18 episodes of beachside
drama "Home and Away" in separate stints in 1991 and 2004, is
unlikely to face prison because prosecutors agreed she could
receive a non-custodial sentence.
She will be assessed for a community corrections order and
return to court on Friday.
Australian law protects the identity of the victim in sexual
complaint cases.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)