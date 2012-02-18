SYDNEY Feb 18 Australia will carry out a
comprehensive assessment of development pressure on the Great
Barrier Reef to help preserve the world's largest coral reef
system, ministers said on Saturday.
The assessment will take into account how development along
Australia's northeast coast is affecting the reef, Environment
Minister Tony Burke said in a joint statement with the
Queensland state government.
In 2010, part of the reef was damaged when a Chinese-owned
coal ship, the Shen Neng 1, ran aground on it.
The assessment would be the largest of its type ever
conducted in Australia and would examine planning applications
for rapidly developing Queensland, they said.
The state is an important exporter of commodities as well as
a major tourist destination. The reef is one of its main tourist
attractions and is visible from space.
"Rather than always dealing with one application at a time
this allows an assessment of the region as a whole," Burke said
in the statement. "That gives us an opportunity to take into
account the cumulative impacts and any indirect impacts such as
increased shipping movement."
Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority chairman Russell
Reichelt said it was a chance to take a long-term view of how
best to manage the reef.
"It is up to us to protect this extraordinary place for
generations to come," he said.
Queensland state environment minister Vicky Darling said the
assessment would "ensure development is well-planned and systems
are in place to protect the area's World Heritage values".
The assessment will be discussed next month with a
delegation from U.N. body UNESCO, she said.
