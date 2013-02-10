BRIEF-Kuwait's Aayan Leasing and Investment unit sells land for 7.3 mln dinars
* Unit sells land for 7.3 million dinars, gains 730,488 dinars from land sale Source:(http://bit.ly/2mco3yI) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Feb 11 The Australian government said on Monday it will delay a decision on opening the country's equities clearing facility to competition for two years, extending the monopoly of stock exchange operator ASX Ltd .
Treasurer Wayne Swan said ASX had agreed to develop a code of practice with key stakeholders to ensure transparent and non-discriminatory access to its infrastructure in the interim.
Regulators will review the situation at the end of the two-year period and consider whether a new entrant should be permitted.
The decision applies only to the clearing of cash equities and does not extend to clearing and settlement services of either exchange-traded or OTC derivative markets or debt markets. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
* Unit sells land for 7.3 million dinars, gains 730,488 dinars from land sale Source:(http://bit.ly/2mco3yI) Further company coverage:
March 1 Hong Kong shares edged higher on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak, helped by better-than-expected Chinese official and private factory activity surveys.
DUBAI, March 1 Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in thin early trade on Wednesday, Qatar and Abu Dhabi recovering after being the previous session's worst-performing markets. Qatar's index rose 0.5 percent after dropping 2.2 percent in the previous session. All banking shares gained ground, with Qatar National Bank adding 0.9 percent.