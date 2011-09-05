(Corrects third paragraph to top 500 polluting companies, not 50)

CANBERRA, Sept 5 Australia and the European Union have agreed to start talks to link their carbon emissions trading schemes, Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard said on Monday.

Gillard said officials would begin discussions on linking the schemes at an appropriate time.

Australia aims to put a price on carbon emissions from the top 500 polluting companies from July 2012, with a full emissions from mid 2015.

(Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Ed Davies)