PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MELBOURNE Jan 9 ExxonMobil has signed a deal to sell Mobil-branded fuel at 7-Eleven service stations, reviving the Mobil brand in Australia's biggest markets on the east coast since it sold its retail assets to 7-Eleven in 2010.
The move comes as rival Royal Dutch Shell is reported to be in talks to sell its 900 service stations in Australia and BP is reported to be considering quitting its retail business in the country.
ExxonMobil has exclusively supplied fuel to 7-Eleven service stations in Australia since 2012.
TOKYO, March 13 Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp, the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.