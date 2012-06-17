Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)