SYDNEY, June 29 Australian newspaper publisher
Fairfax will foray into the mortgage broking business,
following a similar move by rival News Corp, at a time
when regulators are tightening the screws on bank lending in the
country's red-hot property market.
Domain, the real estate classifieds section of Fairfax, will
form a joint venture (JV) with Sydney-based start-up Lendi in
what Domain's CEO Antony Catalano said was a "very important
strategic announcement".
The JV, Domain Loan Finder, will be launched in early July,
offering services from more than 30 lenders including the four
major banks - Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, ANZ
Banking Group and National Australia Bank.
Mortgage lending and broking are highly lucrative
businesses, with Australia's home loan broking market alone
generating A$2 billion ($1.53 billion) a year in commissions.
However, the nation's biggest lenders have been forced to
slow down lending, mainly to speculative property investors, as
regulators fret over financial stability risks amid rising
housing prices and record-high household debt.
Policy makers are worried excessive debt in the property
market will hurt spending elsewhere in the economy and lead to
financial stability risks as the household debt-to-income ratio
has climbed to an all-time peak of 189 percent.
Earlier this week, Domain's biggest rival REA Group - owned
by News Corp - said it had spent A$67 million to buy an 80
percent stake in mortgage broking franchise
Smartline.
Fairfax is subject to two takeover proposals from U.S.-based
private equity firms, Hellman & Freidman and TPG
Capital. A consortium led by TPG has made a A$1.20 per
share offer for Fairfax, valuing the country's oldest newspaper
publisher at A$2.76 billion.
