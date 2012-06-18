MELBOURNE, June 18 Australian publishing group Fairfax Media said it had other options if revenues continue to fall sharply, after announcing a widespread restructuring of its major newspapers.

"If the print circulation and revenues change materially we have the option to move to a digital-only model," Chief Executive Greg Hywood said in a conference call.

He said about 20 percent of the 1,900 job cuts announced on Monday would be from editorial, and another 20 percent from the closure of two printing plants. The remainder would come from other parts of the business.

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)