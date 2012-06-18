MELBOURNE, June 18 Australian publishing group
Fairfax Media said it had other options if revenues
continue to fall sharply, after announcing a widespread
restructuring of its major newspapers.
"If the print circulation and revenues change materially we
have the option to move to a digital-only model," Chief
Executive Greg Hywood said in a conference call.
He said about 20 percent of the 1,900 job cuts announced on
Monday would be from editorial, and another 20 percent from the
closure of two printing plants. The remainder would come from
other parts of the business.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)