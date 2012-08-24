SYDNEY Aug 24 Shares in Fairfax Media slumped as much as 9 percent to a record low on Friday after Gina Rinehart, Australia's richest woman, reportedly failed to to find buyers for her stake in the publishing company.

Rinehart had sought to sell about 5 percent of the company, offering between 80 and 120 million shares at A$0.50 after the market close on Thursday, a 2 percent discount to Fairfax's closing price of $0.51, but was knocked back by investors, Fairfax newspapers reported on Friday.

Fairfax shares were trading at A$0.47, down 8.8 percent, at 1214 GMT, a record low.

On Thursday, Fairfax slashed the value of its newspaper titles by almost $3 billion as it posted a steep fall in profit and said it saw no early turnaround in the worst advertising conditions in more than 30 years, sending its shares tumbling 10 percent.

