SYDNEY Dec 31 Shares in media group Fairfax
Media Ltd opened 5.6 percent higher on Monday after a
consortium of allies of shareholder Gina Rinehart purchased a
small holding to add to the mining mogul's stake.
Gutenberg Investments Unit Trust, a new vehicle formed by
media executive John Singleton and investment banker Mark
Carnegie, has agreed a deal to combine its newly acquired stake
with Rinehart's existing shares, taking the combined holding to
15.14 percent.
Rinehart has been refused a seat on the Fairfax board
because she has declined to sign the media organisation's
charter of independence.
Fairfax shares were up 3.2 percent at A$0.49 at 2319 GMT.
