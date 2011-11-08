SINGAPORE Nov 8 An Australia-listed company said on Tuesday it plans to make burgers, chips and other items sold by the country's leading locally owned fast food operator up to 40 percent healthier, using the humble okra vegetable and other natural ingredients.

Holista Colltech, based in Perth and Malaysia, and the operator of Australia's Red Rooster, Oporto and Chicken Treat restaurants, will develop and use the proprietary ingredients for an exclusive period of two years in Australia, said Holista CEO Rajen Marnickavasagar.

"We think we can significantly impact the global fast-food industry," Rajen said in a telephone interview from the company headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

"We are the only company to have a full solution to the four Ss: salt, sugar, starch and saturated fats," he said, adding that when adopted on a commercial scale, the products could be a game-changer in the multi-billion dollar sector.

"There is a 4S tsunami enveloping the global fast-food industry. These foods are cheap, plentiful, scalable and highly addictive. But it has led to an epidemic of obesity across the globe," he said.

Global obesity has doubled since 1980, the World Health Organisation says, mainly because of increasing consumption of foods high in fat, salt and sugars. It is the fifth-leading cause of death.

According to its latest figures, 1.5 billion adults and 43 million children under five were overweight in 2008.

Holista's agreement is with Quick Service Restaurant Holdings Pty Ltd, which operates 620 Red Rooster, Oporto and Chicken Treat restaurants in Australia.

The two companies will develop Holista's patented low-sodium salt, low-fat chips and low glycemic index flour, which can help reduce the four Ss in the chain's foods by about 40 percent, Rajen said.

These products use dried and powdered okra, lentils and other natural ingredients that have been certified GRAS, or generally regarded as safe, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Rajen said. There will be no difference in taste, he said.

Quick Service, bought by Australian private equity firm Archer Capital for A$450 million ($474 million) earlier this year, said it is seeking such developments in a bid to enhance the quality and health benefits of its food.

Rajen said simply trying to convince people to eat better doesn't work.

"I tried to change people, but I can't," he said. "I am now saying, eat the way you want, but we can make it healthier." (Editing by Paul Tait)