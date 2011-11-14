SYDNEY Nov 14 U.S. based risk management
firm INTL FCStone Inc said on Monday its Australian unit had
gained direct access to bourse operator ASX Ltd's
24-hour trading platform.
The firm, which specialises in covering risk associated with
grain trading, is expected to fill a void left by the demise of
futures broker MF Global, previously the key
agricultural commodities broker in Australia.
FC Stone Australia's managing director Peter Rizzo said
becoming an ASX 24 trading participant would allow the firm to
enhance client risk management in Australia.
MF Global's Australian unit was put under the administration
of accountancy firm Deloittes a day after its U.S. parent
applied for bankruptcy protection on Oct. 31.
On Friday, the administrator said MF Global Australian unit,
understood to have had around 130 employees, might be sold as
early as the end of this week.
(Reporting by Bruce Hextall; Editing by Lincoln Feast)