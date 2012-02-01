CANBERRA Feb 1 A movie based on a true
story about a dog that unites a remote outback Australian mining
town has won the country's top film award, 17 years after a
kind-hearted pig charmed filmgoers around the world.
"Red Dog", a comic drama about a stray kelpie that attaches
itself to people it likes, was named best movie at the
Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts awards,
Australia's equivalent of the U.S. Oscars, late on Tuesday.
Its success follows in the hoof-prints of "Babe", the 1995
movie about a pig that dreamed of being a sheepdog, which was
nominated for seven Oscar awards.
Partly sponsored by global resource companies Rio Tinto
and Woodside, it was a rare box-office success
for the niche Australian film industry that still struggles to
compete against Hollywood despite periodic successes.
Directed by Kriv Stenders and based on a true story from the
1970s, "Red Dog" took A$21.3 million ($22.6 million) at the
Australian box office in 2011, more than all the other 34
first-release Australian features combined.
Australia's film industry accounted for A$42.9 million
($45.5 million) or 3.9 percent of the country's total box office
earnings in 2011, according to Screen Australia, the Australian
government's film industry support and funding body.
The grim crime movie "Snowtown" won four awards, including
best director and best actor. "Snowtown" is about Australia's
worst serial killers who murdered 11 people in the 1990s,
dumping the bodies in barrels of acid.
($1=A$0.95)
