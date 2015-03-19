SYDNEY, March 20 Australia's financial regulator
said on Friday it was assessing the practices of lenders to
decide if any supervisory action will be required.
"We are currently assessing the plans and practices of
individual ADIs and, over the next month or so, will be
considering whether any supervisory action is needed," said
Wayne Byres, chairman of the Australian Prudential Regulation
Authority (APRA). He was referring to authorised deposit-taking
institutions (ADIs).
"So far, our discussions with the major lenders have
suggested they recognise it is in everyone's interests for sound
lending standards to be maintained. But we shall see - we are
ready to take further action if needed," he told the House of
Representatives Standing Committee on Economics.
APRA and Australia's central bank are keeping a close eye on
the housing market, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne where
speculative demand has sent home prices soaring.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Pullin)