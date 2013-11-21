SYDNEY Nov 21 The Australian government named
former top banker David Murray to head a broad inquiry into the
nation's financial system as policy makers seek to lower
regulatory costs to spark fresh avenues of growth.
The probe is seen as an opportunity for a health and fitness
check on a financial system that has seen significant change
since the last similar inquiry 16 years ago, including
consolidation among banks and the global financial crisis.
It comes as a transition away from mining-led growth is
expected to be a drag on the Australian economy.
Such inquiries have led to major reforms in the past. The
Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, which oversees
organisations including banks and credit unions, was set up by
the government in response to recommendations of the most recent
inquiry.
"The inquiry will make recommendations to foster an
efficient, competitive and flexible financial system, consistent
with financial stability, prudence, integrity and fairness," the
government said in a statement. "This should result in less
costs, lower fees and greater efficiency in the allocation of
capital."
In the government's sights is financial services regulation.
"The Government intends to reduce the regulatory burden on the
financial services sector wherever the benefits to competition,
efficiency, market stability or consumer protection are
questionable," it said.
Murray is a former chief executive of Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, the nation's biggest lender by market value.
(Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)