SYDNEY Jan 8 An major bushfire in western
Australia destroyed nearly 100 homes and left three people
unaccounted for as it tore through a small rural town south of
Perth, emergency officials said on Friday.
"I believe we've had what I would suggest are catastrophic
losses within Yarloop," said Wayne Gregson, Western Australian
Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner.
The bushfire, which had already razed 53,000 hectares
(130,965 acres) of land this week, ripped through Yarloop on
Thursday night, population just 545, fanned by blustery hot
winds. Around 95 homes were destroyed, along with the post
office, shops and the town's fire station, said local media.
"It just got out of control...after that it just ripped
through, it was quite scary," volunteer firefighter Jesse Puccio
told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. "It's like when
you see in the war when the napalm bombers go through."
The bushfire continues to threaten other beef producing
Western Australian towns, emergency workers said.
Alcoa Inc said two of its buildings have been
destroyed but its Western Australia alumina refining operations
have not been affected by the fire.
The bushfire in Western Australian is the latest in a series
of fires that have razed parts of the country amid sustained
hot, dry weather.
Four people were killed in a series of bushfires sparked by
lightning in Western Australia in November, two people were
killed in fires in South Australia state, and more than 100
homes were destroyed in fires on Christmas Day in Victoria
state.
Wildfires are an annual summer event in Australia, but
rising temperatures have prompted some scientists to warn that
climate change could increase the length and intensity of the
summer fire season.
Australia experienced its fifth hottest year on record in
2015, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, which has been
keeping statistics since 1910.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)