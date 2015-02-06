SYDNEY Feb 6 Survivors of one of Australia's
deadliest wildfires won compensation of A$300 million ($235
million) in a pre-trial settlement on Friday, bringing to a
close the country's costliest series of class action lawsuits.
Australia's worst natural disaster saw 173 people killed and
thousands of homes destroyed when a series of fires ripped
through rural Victoria state on Feb. 7, 2009.
Last year, a court ordered energy firm AusNet Services
, maintenance contractor Utility Services Corp Ltd and
the state to pay A$494 million for faulty infrastructure alleged
to have caused one of the so-called "Black Saturday" fires which
killed 119 people, the country's biggest class action payment.
On Friday, the same defendents agreed to pay another A$300
million for their role in another blaze, the
Murrindini-Marysville fire, which killed 40 people and destroyed
500 homes, taking the total compensation to nearly A$800
million.
"We're well aware that a victory even of this magnitude will
never erase the pain of what people suffered, but we are proud
to have helped our clients achieve some measure of justice and
compensation," said Brooke Dellavedova, principal of the
plaintiffs' law firm Maurice Blackburn.
In a statement, AusNet said it tried to defend each of the
cases "in a manner to avoid adding to the group members' pain"
while "seeking to demonstrate that AusNet Services managed its
network competently and efficiently".
The company maintained that no negligence on its part caused
or contributed to any of the fires. It said its insurance would
cover the payout.
AusNet agreed to pay A$260.9 million, while the Victoria
state parties agreed to pay A$29.1 million and Utility Services
Corp agreed to pay A$10 million.
The settlement was subject to court approval, AusNet added.
AusNet shares rose 1 percent in a higher overall market.
($1=A$1.2771)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)