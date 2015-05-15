(Repeats to additional clients)
SYDNEY, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Australia's four major banking groups: Australia and
New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ); Commonwealth Bank of
Australia (CBA); National Australia Bank Limited (NAB); and
Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC).
The Outlook on each bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) is Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at
the end of this commentary.
The rating review focuses on the Australian-domiciled
entities within each group and therefore does not encompass
their overseas subsidiaries.
The ratings of each bank's covered bond programme and
covered bond issuance is unaffected by this review.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Viability Ratings (VRs), IDRs and
Senior Unsecured Debt
The Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs of all four banks are driven
by their VRs and
reflect the banks' dominant franchises in Australia and New
Zealand, as well as
their straightforward and transparent business models. The
banks' simple
business models have proven effective in generating strong and
sustainable
profitability while maintaining a generally conservative risk
appetite, solid
liquidity management, and adequate capitalisation. The agency
also takes comfort
from the conservative and hands-on approach of the Australian
prudential
regulator. Offsetting the banks' strengths are a structural
reliance on
wholesale funding, particularly from offshore markets, and high
household
indebtedness in Australia and New Zealand.
The four major Australian banks dominate their home markets.
Their combined
assets accounted for 80% of the Australian banking system assets
and 87% of New
Zealand banking system assets at 31 December 2014. This
dominance provides scale
benefits across a number of areas and allows the banks to
generate good returns
with relatively less complex banking models. The majority of
their assets are
loans to households and businesses. Their operations are heavily
domestically
focused, with Australia and New Zealand accounting for 73%-96%
of exposure at
default at each bank's most recent reporting date.
Growth in operations outside Australia and New Zealand is
typically focused on
Asia, with ANZ the most advanced. Smaller franchises and high
levels of
competition in these markets expose the banks to greater levels
of risk,
although these appear to be well managed thus far.
NAB is in the process of exiting much of its non-domestic
(Australian and New
Zealand) exposures, after which its geographic split should be
very similar to
CBA and WBC, allowing management to re-focus on its home
markets. The bank's
ownership in its US business will fall to 28.5% when a secondary
initial public
offering (IPO) completes in July 2015 - the remaining stake will
be exited as
conditions allow. The group also plans to demerge and IPO its UK
business by the
end of 2015. For further details please see "Fitch: NAB's UK
Exit Should Benefit
Credit Profile" published on 7 May 2015.
Funding remains a weakness relative to similarly rated
international peers, with
a relatively high reliance on offshore wholesale markets.
Wholesale funding made
up 34%-41% of total funding (excluding derivatives and equity)
at the end of the
first half of their 2015 financial year (1H15). Nevertheless,
funding profiles
have significantly improved since 2008 and this is likely to
continue in the
short- to medium-term, although at a more moderate pace. Fitch
expects the banks
to continue to improve their funding stability, focusing on
long-term wholesale
funding and stable customer deposits. In addition, the banks'
liquidity
positions are solid, reflecting a significant increase in liquid
assets since
2008, in part to meet liquidity coverage ratio requirements
which were
implemented on 1 January 2015.
The risks associated with the funding profiles are generally
well managed as
wholesale funding is diversified by geography, product, investor
and maturity.
All foreign currency borrowings are hedged with fully
collateralised swaps.
The outlook for the banks' operating environment remains soft,
with revenue
growth to remain under pressure as a result of asset
competition, a low interest
rate environment and moderate credit growth relative to
historical levels. Fitch
expects an increase in impairment charges from their cyclical
lows as a result
of the environment, although low interest rates should limit
asset quality
deterioration, absent a significant external event such as a
hard landing in
China.
Risk appetite remains broadly stable, while underwriting
standards and risk
controls generally remain strong. However, there has been strong
price
competition for mortgages. Investor mortgages and interest-only
mortgages are of
greater concern given their recent strong growth and likely
weaker performance,
relative to owner-occupied mortgages, through the credit-cycle.
A further
material and more widespread increase in house prices,
particularly if coupled
with a weakening of underwriting standards, leaves bank asset
quality
susceptible to deterioration, especially if unemployment were to
rise
substantially.
Capitalisation is likely to strengthen over the next 18 months
in response to
both domestic and international changes to regulatory capital
frameworks. Fitch
expects the banks to be given enough time to raise any capital
required through
internal means, although equity market placements may be pursued
to meet the
targets sooner. Details of the potential domestic changes to
regulatory capital
requirements can be found in 'Fitch: Australia FSI Report to
Strengthen Banking
System', published 7 December 2014. The banks' Fitch Core
Capital ratios ranged
between 8.8% to 10.2% at end-1H15, although capital management
activities
post-1H15 have led to an improved position for some banks. These
ratios appear
slightly weaker than international peers, although Australian
regulatory
requirements is considered tougher in their risk-weighted asset
calculations
than many peer regulators.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Viability Ratings (VRs), IDRs and Senior
Unsecured Debt
Rating upside for the major Australian banks is limited, given
their currently
high ratings and weaker funding profile relative to those of
similarly rated
international peers.
Downside risks for the VRs and IDRs of the major Australian
banks include: a
significant slowdown in Chinese growth, negatively impacting the
operating
environment and in turn bank asset quality, profitability and
capitalisation;
continued strong house price appreciation, particularly if it
were to be coupled
with weakened underwriting; and a material deterioration in bank
funding and
liquidity profiles, leaving them susceptible to prolonged
funding market
dislocation.
The expanding Asian operations of the banks also add additional
risk, with ANZ
currently the most exposed. Its expansion to date has been
measured but any
significant deviation from the current strategy and/or a
sizeable acquisition
which materially increased the risk profile of the group, may
result in negative
rating action.
NAB's exit of its non-core businesses are a credit positive
although not
significant enough to warrant positive rating action. However,
rating pressure
may arise should the bank be unable to complete its planned
demerger and IPO of
its UK subsidiary and it continues to negatively impact NAB's
metrics relative
to domestic peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings and
Support Rating Floors
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of the major
Australian banks
reflect their systemic importance, and an extremely high
probability of support
from the Australian authorities, if needed. No change to the
propensity of the
authorities to provide support appears imminent despite global
moves, although
Australia's membership of the G20 could mean some lessening of
support in the
medium- to long-term. If this were to occur, negative action on
the Support
Ratings and Support Rating Floors is likely. A change in the
ability of the
Australian authorities to provide support, which is likely to be
reflected in a
downgrade of the Australian sovereign (AAA/Stable), may also
result in a
downgrade of the Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors.
Negative action on
the Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of the major
Australian banks will
not have a direct impact on their IDRs, which are currently
driven by their
Viability Ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and
Hybrid Instruments
The ratings of the major Australian banks' subordinated debt are
notched one
level down from the VRs for loss severity, and no notching has
been applied for
non-performance risk. Tier 1 hybrid capital instruments are
notched five levels
from the respective bank's VRs - two notches to reflect loss
severity and three
to reflect non-performance risk. These instrument ratings are
likely to move in
line with the banks' VRs.
The ratings are as follows:
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
VR: affirmed at 'aa-';
Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A';
Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA-';
Senior unsecured short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+';
Market-linked debt: affirmed at 'AA-emr'; and
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
VR: affirmed at 'aa-';
Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A';
Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA-';
Senior unsecured short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'; and
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'.
CBA Capital Trust II:
Preferred stock (ISIN: US12479BAA08): affirmed at 'BBB'.
National Australia Bank Limited (NAB):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
VR: affirmed at 'aa-';
Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A';
Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA-';
Senior unsecured short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+';
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'; and
Preferred stock (ISIN: XS0347918723): affirmed at 'BBB'.
National Capital Instruments LLC 2:
Preferred stock (ISIN: XS0269714464): affirmed at 'BBB'.
National Capital Trust I:
Preferred stock (ISIN: XS0177395901): affirmed at 'BBB'.
National Capital Trust III:
Preferred stock (ISIN: AU3FN0000121): affirmed at 'BBB'.
Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
VR: affirmed at 'aa-';
Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A';
Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA-';
Senior unsecured short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+';
Market-linked debt: affirmed at 'AA-emr'; and
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'.
