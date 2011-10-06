Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on on Feb 8
ZURICH, Feb 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8,378 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
MELBOURNE Oct 7 BC Partners, a UK-based private equity firm, is planning to sell the Australian and Asian operations of its Fitness First gym chain in a deal that could be worth more than A$1 billion ($972 million), the Australian Financial Review said on Friday.
The newspaper said indicative bids for the business, which runs 165 gyms with more than 400,000 members in Australia and Asia, were due within 10 days.
The report said the decision to sell the operations came after a planned float of the company in Singapore was pulled. It said Rothschild were advising BC Partners on the sale.
A spokesman for Rothschild Australia could not be reached immediately.
Fitness First postponed its planned initial public offering in Singapore, making it the latest company to shelve its listing plans due to the volatile market conditions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
According to previous reports, private equity firm BC Partners paid 835 million pounds ($1.3 billion) to take control of Fitness First in 2005. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
ZURICH, Feb 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8,378 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates, L.P. reports open market purchase of 16,000 Arconic Inc's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llw68B] Further company coverage: