* Four coal mines shut due to rains
* Cotton belt town of Moree cut in half by floods
* Helicopters evacuating stranded residents
(Adds Whitehaven coal mine closures; coal, gas company
comments)
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Heavy rains shut four coal
mines in eastern Australia on Friday as military helicopters
evacuated stranded residents from inundated towns, and
authorities warned of further flash flooding.
More than 11,000 people in Queensland state have been
isolated by the flooding and thousands had been evacuated,
emergency services authorities said.
The town of Moree, the centre of the region's cotton
growing, has been cut in half by record floodwaters, while
authorities are using helicopters to relocate 300 people already
at an evactuation centre in the outback town of Roma to another
centre on higher ground.
Whitehaven Coal said it had shut four mines due to
heavy rainfall, but the mines were not flooded and no equipment
had been damaged. Other miners and liquefied natural gas
producers reported their operations had so far not been
affected.
Flash floods across Australia's Queensland and New South
Wales states in early 2011 killed around 35 people, swamped
30,000 houses, and wiped out roads, bridges and rail lines.
The 2011 floods also damaged crops and inundated coal mines,
pushing up prices for coal. Australia is the world's largest
coal exporter and accounts for roughly two-thirds of global
trade of coking coal, used for steel production.
Peter Birch, who runs a cotton farm outside Moree, told the
Australian Broadcasting Corporation that floodwater had trapped
him on the second storey of his home.
"We woke up this morning with wallabies, kangaroos, an
echidna and a koala sitting in the trees, so I think everything
is headed to any little bit of high ground they can," he said.
Birch said the floods are set to wipe out A$500,000 to
A$750,000 ($537,000-$805,000) worth of cotton crops from each
500-hectare farm in the area.
The Queensland Resources Council said many of the state's
mines were still carrying water from last year's wet season and
it was monitoring mining areas.
"Sites are reportedly dealing well with what are traditional
wet season issues such as site access and water accumulation,"
said Queensland Resources Council Chief Executive Michael Roche.
NOT AGAIN
A spokeswoman for Xstrata, the world's largest
thermal coal exporter, which has mines in both New South Wales
and Queensland, said it was not aware of any impact due to the
wet weather.
In the northwestern district of Queensland, Xstrata said it
had resumed operations at its Ernest Henry copper mine following
a short suspension last week to ensure the safety of staff.
"Most of our operations are now back online and we are
currently assessing recovery times and the potential production
impacts from this event," Xstrata said in an e-mail to Reuters.
Another coal major, Rio Tinto, said it would not
comment on production.
About $45 billion worth of liquefied natural gas export
projects are also under construction in southern Queensland.
Santos said it had suspended some of its operations
at its $16 billion Gladstone LNG development.
"However the impact on operations has been minimal. None of
our equipment or facilities is at risk," Santos spokeswoman
Samantha Santy said in an email.
Origin said its Australia Pacific LNG project was
unaffected, while BP Group said their operations were
outside of the flooding area.
The Bureau of Meteorology said heavy rains were likely to
add to already overflowing rivers and warned of localised flash
flooding. It cancelled a severe weather warning for parts of New
South Wales.
The flooding over the past week could also affect crops, the
government's commodities forecaster ABARES warned, adding that
the rain has reportedly affected sugarcane, soybeans and corn.
Storm damage was estimated to have cut Australia's
commodity-weighted economy's gross domestic product growth by
A$20 billion, or 1.5 percent, in the 2010-2011 financial year.
($1 = 0.9317 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu-YueYang and James Regan; additional
reporting by Rebekah Kebede in Perth; Editing by Lincoln Feast
and Richard Pullin)