(Adds detail, comments)
* Eastern Australia agricultural belts mop up from floods
* Cotton still on track for bumper harvest -industry
* Sugar canefields spared flood damage
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australia's projections for
a bumper cotton crop remain on track despite a week-long deluge
in major growing regions that forced thousands of residents from
their homes and left rivers dangerously swollen.
Australia is the world's third-largest cotton and sugar
exporter, fourth-largest wheat exporter and a big supplier of
other agricultural and mineral commodities. Heavy rains a year
ago contributed to one of Australia's biggest slumps in GDP in
20 years over the first quarter.
Eastern Australian agricultural belts have been inundated
with flood rains for the second year running, with at least two
more months of the summer wet season to go.
In some instances, police and emergency workers have been
given extra powers, including the use of reasonable force, to
make people abandon their homes and farms.
Industry body Cotton Australia said it still expected a
record national cotton harvest of 5 million bales this year, far
outpacing last year's record 4 million bales.
"There will be damage, but cotton crops are fairly resistant
and we're still expecting around 5 million bales," the group's
national director of communications, David Bone, said.
He added that it was too early to fully assess any damage to
cotton crops due to continued flooding in some areas and it
would take about a week from when rains fully subside before a
thorough measure of the crop could be conducted.
In Australia, one bale equals 500 pounds. Bale weights vary
in other cotton-producing countries due to differing moisture
content when cotton is compressed.
New York cotton futures settled lower in the last session,
awaiting release of the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly
supply/demand report on Thursday.
Benchmark March cotton on ICE Futures U.S. slipped
0.03 cent to finish at 96.31 cents per lb.
RIVER PEAKING
Queensland's Balonne River is expected to peak later on
Tuesday at around 14 metres (46 feet), which remains just below
the highest of the levees protecting the cotton-growing town of
St George, according to weather forecasters.
St. George was also hit in 2011, when flash floods in the
region killed about 35 people, swamped 30,000 houses, and wiped
out roads, bridges and rail lines.
Farm investment group PrimeAG Australia said due to
the rains, it now held ample water supply for planned fiscal
2013 irrigated crops at most of its locations, along with
sufficient water to irrigate some of its projected fiscal 2014
crops.
"Our dryland cotton has benefited from the recent rain and
has the potential to perform well against forecast production,"
Chief Executive Peter Corish said.
"We would now like to see a period of sunny, hot weather as
harvest approaches."
Australia's cotton farmers plant from late September to
early November and usually finish harvesting at the end of June.
COTTON DOWNGRADE UNLIKELY
Corish said only around 5 percent of the irrigated cotton
crop was reaching maturity when the recent rain commenced,
lessening the likelihood of major quality downgrades.
Floodwaters in parts of eastern Australia were showing signs
of receding on Tuesday, though high water levels and moving
floodwaters remained a danger, according to the Australian
Bureau of Meteorology.
The worst of a week-long deluge that dumped more than 200 mm
(7.9 inches) of rain in northern New South Wales and southern
Queensland states had passed, but the danger of rising river
waters remained, the bureau said.
Floodwaters divided the town of Moree in two last week and
the cattle-raising town of Mitchell was now assessing damage
after it was also flooded.
"They literally went to bed and the water wasn't near the
house, and they woke up and it was through the roof," said
Senator Barnaby Joyce, a member of Australia's National party.
At nearby Roma, also an agricultural hub, about 380 homes
have suffered some form of damage.
Australia's coal industry, which is concentrated in
Queensland and New South Wales, was largely unaffected, easing
concerns of a repeat of last year's disastrous floods that sent
global coal prices soaring.
Last week, Whitehaven Coal said it had shut four
mines because of heavy rain, but the mines were not flooded and
no equipment had been damaged.
Australia, one of the world's largest coal exporters,
accounts for about two-thirds of the global coking coal trade,
with around 90 percent of that coming from Queensland state.
Sector heavyweights Rio Tinto , BHP Billiton
and Xstrata are among major companies
mining coal in Australia.
Credit Suisse analyst Paul McTaggart said many coal pits in
Queensland were still partially waterlogged last year's
flooding.
"It would not take a great deal of rain to hamper production
and rail transport again," he said.
The prospect of more rain posed more of a threat to coal
production than a looming labor strike at some of the country's
biggest collieries, according to McTaggart.
Talks between union workers and the BHP Billiton-Mistusbishi
coal mining alliance remain deadlocked after 15 months, with
unions threatening more rolling work stoppages.
Of a total workforce of about 10,000, around 3,500 workers
belong to unions at the mines.
Sugar cane farms in Queensland, hit hard by last year's
floods, were largely spared by the most recent rains, said Suzi
Moore, a spokeswoman for the industry body Canegrowers.
However, some canefields in New South Wales, which makes up
about 5 percent of the national yield, suffered some damage, she
said.