* Green Dot Corp - on Feb 17 Mark Shifke notified co of intention to step down as CFO of co once his successor is appointed - SEC filing
SYDNEY Feb 7 Industry body Cotton Australia said it still expects a record national cotton harvest of about 5 million bales this year despite a week-long deluge in major growing regions that was threatening yields.
"There will be damage, but cotton crops are fairly resistant and we're still expecting around 5 million bales," the group's national director of communications, David Bone told Reuters.
A 5 million-bale harvest would far outpace last year's record 4 million bales.
In Australia, one bale equals 500 pounds. Bale weights vary in other cotton producing countries due to differing moisture content when cotton is compressed. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says sees limited impact from trump administration policies in 2017 -fox business network
* FY net interest income 159.9 million Danish crowns ($23 million) versus 168.2 million crowns year ago