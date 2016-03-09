By Ian Chua
| SYDNEY, March 9
SYDNEY, March 9 The Australian dollar's recent
surge has been eye-catching and certainly not something the
country's central bank will welcome, but it has yet to reach
levels so out of kilter with economic conditions they would
force policymakers to act immediately.
The Aussie dollar rallied 4.3 percent last week, posting its
best performance in over four years. It came just shy of 75 U.S.
cents on Monday, and has gained more than 6 U.S. cents
in two months.
The extent of that move has already prompted Capital
Economics Chief Economist Paul Dales to predict that the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) will soon resume talking the currency
down and even "consider the merits of cutting interest rates
further."
Yet, RBA Deputy Governor Philip Lowe on Tuesday sounded
anything but rattled, saying the currency's rise has been
"relatively mild in the overall scheme of things."
"Like everyone, we would welcome a slightly lower exchange
rate that would help in the rebalancing of the economy."
Resigned to the fact that central banks across the globe
also want a weaker exchange rate, Lowe sensibly admitted that
not everyone can win.
His measured remarks contrasted boldly with a comment from
RBA board member John Edwards, who last month told The Wall
Street Journal he would be more comfortable with the Australian
dollar trading around 65 cents.
Comfort factors aside, there are fundamental economic
reasons behind the Aussie's rally.
"Like us, the RBA won't have a huge issue rationalising why
the currency is up here," said Ray Attrill, global co-head of FX
strategy at National Australia Bank.
"Commodity prices have been providing a very positive
influence in recent weeks and market risk aversion measures have
clearly been easing. So if you put them together, it does an
adequate job of justifying this move up."
Iron ore, Australia's single biggest export earner, jumped
20 percent on Monday while Brent crude has popped above
$40 a barrel for the first time in 2016, continuing a recovery
that started a few weeks ago.
If sustained, such recoveries would improve Australia's
terms of trade, further underpinning an economy that had already
surprised most observers by growing a brisk 3 percent over 2015.
At the same time, doubts that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
be able to hike U.S. interest rates this year have been
tempering demand for the U.S. dollar. As a result, analysts said
it was no surprise for the Aussie to be where it is now.
Attrill says levels around 75 U.S. cents would be consistent
with "fair value" under models followed by the RBA, but any
approach toward 80 cents would be harder to justify. Until then,
the RBA is likely to lie low.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)