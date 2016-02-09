By Cecile Lefort and Rebecca Howard
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Feb 9 The Australian and New
Zealand dollars chalked up losses on Tuesday as a selloff in
global stocks sent investors to safe-haven assets such as the
yen and government bonds.
The Australian dollar eased to $0.7034, from
$0.7085 early, pulling away from a one-month top of $0.7242
touched last week.
Heavy buying of the yen dealt a blow to the Aussie which
skidded a full yen under 81. A week ago it had been
up above 86 yen and was now pulling closer to 79.17, a level
last seen mid-2012.
Adding to worries about global growth and sliding commodity
prices, investors became concerned about European bank debt.
Stocks of Deutsche Bank dived nearly 10 percent on
Monday while the cost of insuring against default in the sector
surged to two-year highs.
Some analysts were surprised the Aussie had not dropped
further.
"We saw stocks falling, oil prices sliding and emerging
markets credit widening, yet the Aussie managed to remain fairly
stable overnight," said Dan Been, a senior FX strategist at ANZ
Bank. He cited the absence of Asian investors for Lunar New
Year as a possible reason for the Aussie's resilience.
Support was found around 70 cents and a break would open the
way to a retracement to a seven-year low of $0.6827.
The New Zealand dollar slipped to $0.6590,
continuing to edge away from the one-month high of $0.6752 hit
last week.
With little economic data domestically and a public holiday
on Monday, the Kiwi was mainly responding to global conditions.
"NZD and AUD are so far relatively staid in the face of
fear....NZD remained stable in the face of 'risk off'," ANZ said
analysts in a research note.
Demand for higher-rated sovereign debt sent Australian
government bond futures to multi-month highs, with the
three-year bond contract up 12 ticks at 98.270.
The 10-year contract leapt 17 ticks to a nine-month
peak of 97.5850. The 20-year contract jumped 14.5 ticks
to 97.0300.
New Zealand government bonds also gained, sending
yields 13.5 basis points lower at the long end of the curve.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer)