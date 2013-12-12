GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge higher, dollar up before U.S. payrolls
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index marginally higher, Nikkei rises 1 pct
NEW YORK Dec 12 The Reserve Bank of Australia prefers a weaker Australian dollar, trading closer to US$0.85, than lower interest rates as a means to spur the economy, The Australian Financial Review on Thursday quoted RBA Governor Glenn Stevens as saying.
"To the extent that we get some more easing in financial conditions, at this point it's probably more preferable for that to be via a lower currency at the margin than lower interest rates," Stevens said in a report.
In AFR's report, Stevens also said with the falling terms of trade, he expects the Australian dollar's natural level to be lower than its current rate, which was US$0.8927 on Thursday. The Aussie dollar fell as low as US$0.8919, a roughly 3-1/2-month low.
"I thought US85¢ would be closer to the mark than US 95¢ ...but really, I don't think we can be that precise."
The AFR said Stevens' remarks suggest the RBA is likely to keep official interest rates on hold in coming months after delivering 2.25 percentage points of reductions over the past two years.
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 9 Investors are spurning U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as they keep gobbling up stocks and other risky assets. High-yield bond funds posted $2.1 billion in net withdrawals during the week ended March 8, the most since November 2016, the data showed. The flight from lower-grade corporate debt follows strong performance in t
TOKYO, March 10 The dollar firmed to six-week highs against the yen on Friday and looked set for a modest weekly gain as investors awaited U.S. job data later in the day that is expected to reinforce expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.