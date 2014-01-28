BRIEF-Pallinghurst sees FY headline earnings vs loss last year
* EPS,HEPS is expected to be usc 6.0 for year ended 31 December 2016 versus to a loss and headline loss per share of usc 20.0 year ago
SYDNEY Jan 29 Australian engineering firm Forge Group Ltd said it has received third-party approaches and has named an adviser to manage the approaches.
Forge also said it expected a 2014 full-year loss due to cost pressures and challenging domestic market conditions.
Forge Group, which mainly works for the resource sector, said it expects a pro-forma full-year loss of A$20 million to A$25 million ($17.55 million to $21.93 million), a sharp decrease from its previous guidance of earnings in the range of A$45 million to A$50 million.
The company said it cut the guidance due to impacted profit margins on some contracts and increasing cost pressures, as well as challenging domestic market conditions.
Forge said it had been approached by "various third parties" despite recent challenges and said it has appointed Euroz Securities as corporate adviser to manage these approaches.
Shares in Forge Group closed at A$0.90 last Thursday, and trading has been halted since then. The shares have lost nearly 50 percent in January.
($1 = 1.1399 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* EPS,HEPS is expected to be usc 6.0 for year ended 31 December 2016 versus to a loss and headline loss per share of usc 20.0 year ago
MILAN, March 22 Italian mid-tier regional lenders Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca are set to extend a settlement offer to their shareholders that was due to expire on Wednesday by a few more days, a source close to the matter said.
* Says its second biggest shareholder has used 599.0 million shares in the company as collateral, representing 13.4 percent of total issued share capital