MELBOURNE Jan 14 Engineering firm Forge Group
Ltd warned on Tuesday that miners' cutbacks on new
projects and cost overruns of up to A$28 million ($25 million)
on a key project for Rio Tinto had forced it to line up
assistance from its lenders.
Its shares sank 16 percent after the announcement.
Hit by delays and extra costs on the West Angelas Power
Station project it is working on for global miner Rio Tinto's
Pilbara iron ore expansion, Forge also said it
would not pay a dividend this year.
"Overall market conditions remain difficult with increased
competition and a general tightening of the resources market,"
Forge Managing Director David Simpson said in a statement.
The company said it had suffered a further A$23-A$28 million
deterioration in profit and cash on the West Angelas project.
Forge, also working on Australian billionaire Gina
Rinehart's Roy Hill iron ore project, said it had secured new
bonding facilities to cover it for phase three of the project
and is in talks with other stakeholders for their support.
"The ongoing and expected support provided by our financiers
and other key stakeholders gives Forge Group the confidence to
continue to trade on a business as usual basis and deliver on
our current work in hand," Simpson said.