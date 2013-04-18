SYDNEY, April 17 Fortescue Metals Group
, Australia's third-biggest iron ore miner and a key
supplier of the raw material to China, said daily Chinese steel
production was matching demand, despite a broader slowdown in
economic growth.
Fortescue said it shipped 20.2 million tonnes of iron ore in
the quarter ended March 31, up 3 percent from the previous
quarter and 60 percent from a year ago, underscoring the
company's expansion work in Australia's Pilbara iron belt.
"Market conditions in China remain strong during the March
2013 quarter supporting Fortescue's confidence in the
development of the economy now and into the future," Fortescue
said in its march-quarter production report.
China is the world's biggest importer of iron ore, needed to
drive its massive steel industry. An unexpected slowdown in its
first-quarter growth to 7.7 percent from 8 percent the previous
quarter has knocked commodity markets in recent days.
"Despite steel inventories being at seasonal high levels,
current daily production of steel in China of more than two
million tonnes per day is matching demand," Fortescue said.
The price of iron ore retreated below $140 a tonne this week
and remains 12 percent off this year's peak, but is still well
above prices below $90 a tonne hit last year.
Fortescue said its direct costs averaged $43.61 per tonne in
the March quarter, an improvement on $50.48 in the previous
quarter.
It stuck with earlier guidance of producing between 82
million and 84 million tonnes of iron ore in fiscal 2013 and an
annualised operating rate of 155 million tonnes by December
2013.