* Fortescue targets repayments of $4-$5 billion

* Says next stage to 155 mln/t a year the last till debt comes down

* Strong iron ore price, China demand helping

By James Regan

SHELIA VALLEY, Australia, Dec 2 Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, which holds some of the world's biggest reserves of iron ore, will call a temporary end to growth next year until it pays off billions of dollars in debt used to fund massive expansion work.

It will mark the first pause by the fast-growing company formed a decade ago around the kitchen table of founder Andrew Forrest to break the grip on Australian iron ore mining held by Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton BLT.L>.

Fortescue is targeting repayments of between $4 billion and $5 billion next year before setting up its next stage of growth in iron ore production beyond an annualised rate of 155 million tonnes, Chief Executive Nev Power said.

Strong iron ore prices were helping efforts to quickly pay off debt, according to Power.

The world no.4 iron ore miner has nearly completed a $9 billion expansion tripling its output, and in August booked a 67 percent rise in half-year profit. Since June its stock has nearly doubled, closing at A$5.57 on Monday.

Iron ore hit a low of nearly $85 a tonne in 2012, but currently sells for $136 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI, giving Fortescue a cash profit margin of about $100 a tonne.

Fortescue amassed its debt to pay for work as it sought to shift from a mid-sized iron ore miner producing around 55 million tonnes to one capable of competing with sector behemoths Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton in the iron-rich Australian outback.

"We are very focused on driving down that debt," Power told Reuters while visiting the company's Solomon mine in Western Australia state.

"We borrowed that money to fund a 100-million tonne-per-annum expansion, specifically to take advantage of the low cost and quick funds that we could get through that (debt)."

"When we get the balance sheet in order we can think about further expansion, but until then the only expansion we will get is driving incremental tonnes out of what we've built already."

HIGHER DIVIDENDS, EVENTUALLY

Fortescue has pegged a 16-billion-tonne resource in the Pilbara iron ore belt.

Power also said he would eventually like to see the company's dividend payout increase.

"The debt would need be well sub-50 percent, probably 30-40 percent range," he said. Dividends certainly won't take a priority over debt reduction."

Power said Fortescue's initial decision to use debt instead of equity to fund expansion faced criticism.

"But its proven to be the right way to go. We are going to come out with 100 percent ownership," he said.

Under a new plan outlined Nov. 28, Rio Tinto said it was preparing to raise output capacity by about a fifth to 360 million tonnes by 2015. BHP is also boosting production.

Like most miners around the world, Fortescue is aiming to capture more of the Chinese market for imported iron ore.

China's own resources are low-grade and its demand for steel is rising by around 8 percent a year.

Fortescue put a minority stake in its port and rail business, The Pilbara Infrastructure (TPI), up for sale last December with the aim of raising around $3 billion.

Power still would not rule out a sale, but said there was less need to do so now.

"If it was a dripping roast we would look at it, but there is no imperative," he said. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)