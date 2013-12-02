* Fortescue targets repayments of $4-$5 billion
* Says next stage to 155 mln/t a year the last till debt
comes down
* Strong iron ore price, China demand helping
By James Regan
SHELIA VALLEY, Australia, Dec 2 Australian miner
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, which holds some of the
world's biggest reserves of iron ore, will call a temporary end
to growth next year until it pays off billions of dollars in
debt used to fund massive expansion work.
It will mark the first pause by the fast-growing company
formed a decade ago around the kitchen table of founder Andrew
Forrest to break the grip on Australian iron ore mining held by
Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton BLT.L>.
Fortescue is targeting repayments of between $4 billion and
$5 billion next year before setting up its next stage of growth
in iron ore production beyond an annualised rate of 155 million
tonnes, Chief Executive Nev Power said.
Strong iron ore prices were helping efforts to quickly pay
off debt, according to Power.
The world no.4 iron ore miner has nearly completed a $9
billion expansion tripling its output, and in August booked a 67
percent rise in half-year profit. Since June its stock has
nearly doubled, closing at A$5.57 on Monday.
Iron ore hit a low of nearly $85 a tonne in 2012, but
currently sells for $136 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI, giving
Fortescue a cash profit margin of about $100 a tonne.
Fortescue amassed its debt to pay for work as it sought to
shift from a mid-sized iron ore miner producing around 55
million tonnes to one capable of competing with sector behemoths
Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton in the iron-rich Australian outback.
"We are very focused on driving down that debt," Power told
Reuters while visiting the company's Solomon mine in Western
Australia state.
"We borrowed that money to fund a 100-million
tonne-per-annum expansion, specifically to take advantage of the
low cost and quick funds that we could get through that (debt)."
"When we get the balance sheet in order we can think about
further expansion, but until then the only expansion we will get
is driving incremental tonnes out of what we've built already."
HIGHER DIVIDENDS, EVENTUALLY
Fortescue has pegged a 16-billion-tonne resource in the
Pilbara iron ore belt.
Power also said he would eventually like to see the
company's dividend payout increase.
"The debt would need be well sub-50 percent, probably 30-40
percent range," he said. Dividends certainly won't take a
priority over debt reduction."
Power said Fortescue's initial decision to use debt instead
of equity to fund expansion faced criticism.
"But its proven to be the right way to go. We are going to
come out with 100 percent ownership," he said.
Under a new plan outlined Nov. 28, Rio Tinto said it was
preparing to raise output capacity by about a fifth to 360
million tonnes by 2015. BHP is also boosting production.
Like most miners around the world, Fortescue is aiming to
capture more of the Chinese market for imported iron ore.
China's own resources are low-grade and its demand for steel
is rising by around 8 percent a year.
Fortescue put a minority stake in its port and rail
business, The Pilbara Infrastructure (TPI), up for sale last
December with the aim of raising around $3 billion.
Power still would not rule out a sale, but said there was
less need to do so now.
"If it was a dripping roast we would look at it, but there
is no imperative," he said.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)