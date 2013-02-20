SYDNEY Feb 20 Australia's Fortescue Metals Group, the world's No.4 iron ore producer, said the sale process for its rail and port infrastructure assets was progressing well and it expected to narrow down a shortlist by early next month.

Analysts estimate Fortescue could raise as much as $5 billion for a minority stake in its infrastructure arm, depending on the size and structure of a deal.

Fortescue, which carries around $12 billion in long-term debt, earlier reported a 40 percent fall in first-half profit as the price of the steel-making ingredient fell sharply and costs rose as it ramped up production to feed Chinese steel mills.