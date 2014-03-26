MELBOURNE, March 26 Fortescue Metals Group should be able to meet its target to pay off up to $5 billion in debt in calendar 2014 as long as iron ore stays above $70 a tonne, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

Iron ore prices are currently around $111, and some analysts have forecast that they would drop to around $100 this year due to a glut of new supply from Fortescue and its bigger rivals Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton.

(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)