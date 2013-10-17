SYDNEY Oct 17 Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said it would not rule out the sale of a minority stake in its Western Australia port and rail infrastructure assets, but no talks were currently underway.

Earlier negotiations with interested parties had concluded without a deal on The Pilbara Infrastructure (TPI), chief executive Nev Power told reporters on a conference call on Thursday.

Fortescue put a minority stake in TPI up for sale last year as it sought to cut its hefty debt load. Analysts had estimated the stake sale could raise up to $4 billion for the company, but a successful ramp up in production and strength in the iron ore price has reduced pressure on Fortescue to sell assets. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast and James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)