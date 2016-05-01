MELBOURNE May 1 French Prime Minister Manuel Valls will make a surprise visit to Australia on Monday to meet Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, following France's successful A$50 billion ($40 billion) bid for a submarine contract.

A French source close to Prime Minister Valls told Reuters that after visiting New Zealand on Sunday, Valls would make a detour to Canberra on Monday to meet with Turnbull. The source spoke on condition they not be identified.

Australia on Tuesday awarded France's state-controlled naval contractor DCNS Group a contract to build its new fleet of 12 submarines, one of the largest defense contracts in the world.

The submarines will be built in South Australia. The French bid won out against rival Japanese and German firms.

(Reporting by Jarni Blakkarly; Editing by Kim Coghill)