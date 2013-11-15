(Corrects raised capital in para 2 from A$70.2 mln to A$17.55 mln)

SYDNEY Nov 15 Shares in Australian online jobs portal Freelancer.com surged as much as 400 percent in its market debut on Friday, as investors scrambled for a slice of the world's biggest freelancing and outsourcing marketplace by number of users.

Freelancer raised about A$17.55 million ($16.36 million) by selling 35.1 million new shares to the public and employees, capitalising on a strong revival in the Australian IPO market.

Founded by Chief Executive Matt Barrie in 2009, Freelancer matches employers and freelancers around the world through its website for tasks such as data entry, design and accounting. It has almost 9.5 million users and more than 5 million projects posted.

At 0106 GMT, Freelancer traded at A$2.45 versus its issue price of A$0.50, valuing the company at A$1.07 billion.

