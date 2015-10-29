MELBOURNE Oct 29 Australia's Qube Holdings Ltd
, a logistics services provider, has taken a near 20
percent stake in freight firm Asciano Ltd, potentially
blocking a bid from a large Canadian rival, a source familiar
with the transaction said on Thursday.
"(QUBE has) acquired just short of 20 percent of Asciano,"
the source told Reuters, adding that the new stakeholder
intended to vote against the proposed takeover.
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management had planned a
$6.5 billion dollar buyout, which would be the largest-ever
purchase of an Australian firm by a Canadian company and
Australia's biggest inbound deal since 2011.
Since the company requires 75 percent of shareholders to
vote in favour of the takeover, QUBE's new holding was
essentially a blocking stake, the person said.
Australia's competition regulator also raised antitrust
concerns earlier this month because the deal would have given to
Brookfield Asciano's rail network and train operations in two of
the country's eight states.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
had said it would give a final ruling by Dec. 17.
QUBE traded last up 0.5 percent at AUD $2.20 a share on
Australia's ASX exchange while Asciano traded flat at AUD$7.56.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)