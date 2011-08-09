CANBERRA Aug 10 Australia's A$75 billion ($76 billion) sovereign wealth Future Fund is pursuing a conservative strategy in the face of global economic turmoil, the fund's chairman David Murray said on Wednesday.

"At the moment our portfolio is more defensively positioned that aggressively positioned," Murray told Australian radio, noting that the fund did not react daily to developments since it was not a "trading shop". ($1 = 0.984 Australian Dollars)