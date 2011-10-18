CANBERRA Oct 18 Australia's government expects to announce next month tax breaks for foreign funds investing in the country, with Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten confident of winning approval for the plan despite pressure for steep budget cuts.

Shorten expected backing from senior cabinet colleagues to allow foreign funds using an Australian fund manager to avoid being taxed on their returns, while local funds would continue paying tax on fee income, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The thinking is mid- to late-November," the spokesman said of the timing of the long-awaited announcement. "The new regime is government policy and we still expect it to happen."

The move, which will require cabinet approval and come at a cost to the federal budget, was contained in a 2009 report prepared for the government and aimed at boosting Australia's hopes of becoming a financial centre for Asia.

Under the change, income from investments of a foreign fund deemed to have a 'permanent establishment' in Australia, will be exempt from income tax. The change will align Australia's tax regime with international practice, such as the United Kingdom's Investment Manager Exemption.

The shift covers income, gains and losses from investments by foreign managed funds in companies, unit trusts and bonds, unless the investment gives rise to a withholding tax liability.

It will also cover complex derivatives and foreign exchange transactions, unless they are in an underlying taxable interest like Australian property.

The report by government adviser Mark Johnson said Australia had arguably the most efficient and competitive financial sector in the Asia-Pacific region, but there were opportunities to boost exports and imports of financial services.

The so-called Johnson report recommended the introduction of an investment manager regime. It also said the local market would be more internationally competitive if the withholding tax on the interest paid to foreign banks earned from local branches was removed.

Australia's funds management industry, the world's fourth largest with A$1.3 trillion held in pension savings, has warned Canberra could miss out on billions of dollars in overseas investment unless changes are made, preferably ahead of next year's May budget.

But Treasurer Wayne Swan has warned that further spending cuts lay ahead as the worsening financial turmoil overseas put pressure on the government's pledge to deliver a small budget surplus in fiscal year 2012-13.

"There is already an impact in terms of global growth. Global growth is slowing, that impacts upon growth in Australia, that has a subsequent impact particularly on budget revenues," Swan told Australian television on Monday after meeting Group of 20 major economies finance ministers in Paris.

"We're already seeing an impact flow through to Australia but of course, our fundamentals are strong," he said.

Swan, emerging from talks with Bank of England Governor Mervyn King, said Australia's economy -- now into its 20th year of expansion -- could experience a slump if Europe's cascading debt crisis was not addressed. (Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)