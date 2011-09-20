* Sovereign wealth fund has about 10 percent in cash
* Can't signal investment plans to market
* Says equities are adequately priced, not bargains
(Adds quotes, details)
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, Sept 20 Australia's sovereign wealth
fund, with A$75 billion ($76 billion) under management, says it
has increased its allocation to cash amid global financial
market turmoil and will wait to see how events play out before
putting the money back to work.
"Our strategy right now, with what we see going on in the
world, is that it's still a bit of dry powder," the Future
Fund's Chairman David Murray said.
"The strategy is to keep some powder dry and see which way
things fall," Murray told a business lunch, adding that the
sovereign debt situation in the euro zone was "very confused".
Murray said initially that the Future Fund's allocation to
cash was "north of 15 percent," but he later corrected that to
say it was about 10 percent.
That is up from end-June, when the fund had 8.8 percent or
A$6.5 billion in cash, held on deposit at the Reserve Bank.
Murray declined to say when he thought the fund would invest
the cash, saying it was not allowed to signal its intentions.
The fund invests through about 70 investment managers and
has been defensively positioned in the face of global economic
turmoil.
The fund was set up in 2006 to cover unfunded pension
liabilities for government employees, and has been gradually
investing in markets to reach its targeted asset allocations.
The Future Fund's return for the 12 months to June 30 was
12.4 percent. Its asset allocations included 21 percent in
global developed market equities, 11 percent in Australian
equities and 19 percent in debt securities.
The fund has smaller holdings in private equity (3.9
percent) and infrastructure (5.3 percent).
Murray told the Institute of Company Directors lunch that,
although equities were overpriced when the fund started
investing in 2006, the stock market's slide since then did not
make shares bargains at current levels.
The Australian market is trading 40 percent below
its peak reached in 2007.
"The markets have already marked down the value of equities
to accommodate a long period of lower (economic) growth," he
said.
Murray noted the fund has not yet met the government's
mandated investment return of CPI plus 5 percent over the cycle,
but expects that will happen. He said it could not have done so
during the market turmoil of the past five years without taking
undue risks.
The Future Fund's currency exposure via the high Australian
dollar is currently hedged, and Murray noted if the dollar fell
this would affect both the fund's liquidity and its returns.
The board of the Future Fund also manages A$17.5 billion in
assets for three other government funds.
The fund last month cut its holding in telecoms group
Telstra to 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)