* Sovereign wealth fund has about 10 percent in cash

* Can't signal investment plans to market

* Says equities are adequately priced, not bargains (Adds quotes, details)

By Victoria Thieberger

MELBOURNE, Sept 20 Australia's sovereign wealth fund, with A$75 billion ($76 billion) under management, says it has increased its allocation to cash amid global financial market turmoil and will wait to see how events play out before putting the money back to work.

"Our strategy right now, with what we see going on in the world, is that it's still a bit of dry powder," the Future Fund's Chairman David Murray said.

"The strategy is to keep some powder dry and see which way things fall," Murray told a business lunch, adding that the sovereign debt situation in the euro zone was "very confused".

Murray said initially that the Future Fund's allocation to cash was "north of 15 percent," but he later corrected that to say it was about 10 percent.

That is up from end-June, when the fund had 8.8 percent or A$6.5 billion in cash, held on deposit at the Reserve Bank.

Murray declined to say when he thought the fund would invest the cash, saying it was not allowed to signal its intentions.

The fund invests through about 70 investment managers and has been defensively positioned in the face of global economic turmoil.

The fund was set up in 2006 to cover unfunded pension liabilities for government employees, and has been gradually investing in markets to reach its targeted asset allocations.

The Future Fund's return for the 12 months to June 30 was 12.4 percent. Its asset allocations included 21 percent in global developed market equities, 11 percent in Australian equities and 19 percent in debt securities.

The fund has smaller holdings in private equity (3.9 percent) and infrastructure (5.3 percent).

Murray told the Institute of Company Directors lunch that, although equities were overpriced when the fund started investing in 2006, the stock market's slide since then did not make shares bargains at current levels.

The Australian market is trading 40 percent below its peak reached in 2007.

"The markets have already marked down the value of equities to accommodate a long period of lower (economic) growth," he said.

Murray noted the fund has not yet met the government's mandated investment return of CPI plus 5 percent over the cycle, but expects that will happen. He said it could not have done so during the market turmoil of the past five years without taking undue risks.

The Future Fund's currency exposure via the high Australian dollar is currently hedged, and Murray noted if the dollar fell this would affect both the fund's liquidity and its returns.

The board of the Future Fund also manages A$17.5 billion in assets for three other government funds.

The fund last month cut its holding in telecoms group Telstra to 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)