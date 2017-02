MELBOURNE, Sept 20 Australia's sovereign wealth fund, with A$75 billion ($76 billion) under management, said it has not yet met the government's mandated investment return of CPI plus five percent, but expects that will happen.

The Future Fund's chairman David Murray made the comments at a business lunch.

The fund invests through about 70 investment managers and has been defensively positioned in the face of global economic turmoil.

