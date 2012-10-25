SYDNEY Oct 25 Australia's state pension fund is seeking infrastructure investments in Australia and debt securities in Europe and the United States, as it struggles to meet its mandated returns target in a low yield environment.

The Future Fund said on Thursday it expects several years of sluggish global growth as it reported a 3.9 percent return for the first quarter of the financial year.

The Future Fund, created in 2006 by the federal government to pay the pensions of state employees, has increased its portfolio to around A$80 billion ($82.68 billion) from an initial A$60.5 billion.

But its current annualised returns of 5.2 percent are well below its mandate of a long-term average annual return of at least consumer price inflation (CPI) plus 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent a year.

"Given the conditions, that return for six and a bit years is a pretty creditable result," David Neil, chief investment officer of the fund, told reporters on a conference call.

"I think it's reasonable to expect many years of quite sluggish economic growth across the world," he added.

Neil said a sustained period of deleveraging in developed economies was ranged against recent and likely future stimulus measures by countries like China, but the outlook could easily tip toward a "more gloomy aspect."

Neil said there were significant opportunities for a "capital scarcity play" in Europe and the United States, where major corporations seeking funding are impacted by bank's balance sheet constraints.

"Healthy corporates still need to be able to refinance," he said, noting that the fund has no investments in euro.

The fund is also likely to beef up its exposure to Australian infrastructure and property as those sectors provide both a good pipeline of opportunities and a strong fit with the fund's returns mandate.

Around 40 percent of fund's infrastructure and timberland assets were Australian.

Neil declined to provide details on any projects currently under consideration.

The fund, which is expected to start paying out in 2020, currently has just 5.9 percent invested in infrastructure and timberland, compared with its major investment areas of debt securites at 18.7 percent, alternative assets at 17.7 percent and developed markets equity, also at 17.7 percent.

The fund's managing director, Mark Burgess, said a committee was reviewing the fund's investment in tobacco shares, currently at A$219 million. Health groups earlier this month called on the fund to divest itself of the assets.

($1 = 0.9676 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Eric Meijer)