SYDNEY, April 29 Australia's state pension fund
returned 9.8 percent in the year to March 31, growing to A$97.57
billion ($90.38 billion) with a large chunk of money stacked in
equities.
Future Fund Chief Investment Officer said on Tuesday that
while the portfolio benefited from buoyant share markets,
sustainable future returns needed to be underpinned by better
economic growth.
The fund, created in 2006 by the federal government to pay
state employees' pensions, has increased its portfolio from
A$85.17 billion a year ago.
Established with contributions of A$60.5 billion, the fund
has made a return of 6.8 percent a year, just shy of its
long-term target of 7.2 percent.
Over the past five years the fund has generated 11.2 percent
a year.
The fund, which returned a record 17.2 percent in 2013, has
built its equity exposure at the expense of debt securities.
Its allocation to global equities, both developed and
emerging markets, increased to 32.4 percent of its total assets
at the end of March 2014 from 23.7 percent a year ago. Debt
securities accounted for 11.8 percent of the assets, down from
16.6 percent.
"Markets are relatively buoyant and valuations across most
sectors are now looking fairly full," said David Neal, the
fund's chief investment officer.
