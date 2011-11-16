Nov 16 Australia's coal seam gas industry is expected to grow into an $80 billion enterprise as demand for gas, particularly in Asia, drives rapid growth in the industry.

Here are some frequently asked questions about the coal seam gas industry:

WHAT IS COAL SEAM GAS?

Coal-seam gas production evolved from coal mining, where the gas trapped in coal seams can still be a hazard to miners -- and the reason for the proverbial "canary in the coal mine".

The largest coal-seam gas resources are in Canada, Russia, China, Australia and the United States, in order of potential size, according to the International Energy Agency.

Coal-seam gas is also known as coalbed methane, coal-seam methane, and coal-mine methane.

HOW LONG HAS COAL-SEAM GAS BEEN PRODUCED IN AUSTRALIA?

Coal-seam gas exploration began in 1976, but the first commercially viable well only came online two decades later in 1998.

Australia has about 250 trillion cubic feet of coal-seam gas reserves, enough to power a city of one million people for 5,000 years, according to industry estimates.

WHO ARE THE MAJOR PLAYERS IN AUSTRALIAN COAL SEAM GAS?

Australia's coal-seam gas resources are concentrated on its eastern seaboard, with around $45 billion in projects already underway in Queensland state to turn coal-seam gas into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Queensland Gas Company, a unit of BG Group, Santos , and Origin are heading up these projects, which are expected to come online around 2015 and cost about $15 billion each. Arrow LNG, a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell and PetroChina, also has a project on the drawing board.

Several companies including Santos and AGL have operations in the state of New South Wales, but no major export projects have emerged there yet.

WHY HAS THERE BEEN SO MUCH OPPOSITION TO COAL SEAM GAS?

Coal-seam gas production involves pumping large amounts of water out of the ground to release gas trapped in coal seams, which can impact water-table levels. Opponents say the process could impact important Australian farming areas.

Coal-seam gas resources intersect with the Great Artesian Basin. One of the largest underground water reservoirs in the world, it straddles three Australian states and has been crucial in providing water to the country's sheep and cattle industry.

Another concern is a drilling technique known as hydraulic fracturing, which involves blasting large amounts of water mixed with sand and chemicals into coal seams to free trapped gas.

The process, also known as "fracking," is used on about 8 percent of coal-seam gas wells in Queensland, although that will likely increase to 25 to 40 percent of wells as they age and the gas becomes more difficult to extract, according to the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation.

Opponents say fracking could pollute groundwater beneath prime agricultural land, but the industry says safety precautions mean that water quality will not be impacted and that the industry can co-exist with farmers.

Critics of the industry have also said extensive dredging required to build the LNG export plants could harm marine life and Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

WHAT ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATIONS DO COAL-SEAM GAS PROJECTS HAVE TO FOLLOW?

Coal-seam gas projects approved so far have been subject to conditions that focus on protecting underground aquifers and disposing of salty water that the projects produce.

Analysts have said the conditions attached to coal-seam gas projects, although numerous, were not extremely onerous or likely to present significant obstacles to development.

Both Queensland and New South Wales have banned the chemical combination known as BTEX, which has been used for fracking in the United States. These states have also ruled out using evaporation ponds to dispose of the extremely saline water produced by coal-seam gas production.

In Queensland, State Premier Anna Bligh recently banned mining and coal-seam gas exploration within 2 km of urban areas with populations over 1,000. In New South Wales, there is a moratorium on fracking through the end of this year.

HOW DOES COAL-SEAM GAS DIFFER FROM SHALE GAS OR TIGHT GAS?

Coal-seam gas is one of several types of "unconventional" gas, including shale gas and so-called tight gas, which have been fuelled by new technology, higher energy prices that make previously uneconomical gas sources more profitable, and growing Asian demand, especially in China and India.

In the United States, the world's top oil consumer, rapid growth in shale gas production has caused natural gas prices to drop and may make the nation a net exporter of gas in coming years.

In Europe, production levels from unconventional gas sources, including shale, could range from 60 billion cubic metres (bcm), less than half of current shale gas production in North America, to 200 bcm by 2025, according to a study by IHS Cambridge Energy Research Associates. (Sources: Queensland and New South Wales government, company websites, Goldman Sachs report) (Compiled by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Mark Bendeich)