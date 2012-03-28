SYDNEY, March 28 A group of eight top Australian manufacturers has urged the government to cap gas exports to protect domestic industries from sharp price rises they would face if forced to compete with overseas buyers for the fuel.

The companies, which have formed the lobby group Manufacturing Australia, said domestic manufacturers faced export-level prices for future gas contracts that are double production costs, hurting their competitiveness.

"Australia should keep some of the gas for local manufacturers and reserve some for clean energy," said James Fazzino, chief executive at fertiliser and explosives maker Incitec Pivot, which uses gas as its key raw material.

Fazzino made the comments at a conference at which manufacturers including Bluescope Steel, building products maker CSR and Boral asked the government to ease regulation and raise anti-dumping norms to save Australian industry.

The manufacturers did not say how much gas they wanted reserved for local manufacturing.

As of 2011, Australia exported about 20 million tonnes of LNG, or about half of what it produced.

Exports are forecast to grow to 63.4 million tonnes in 2016/17, according to the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics, an Australian government body.

Gas prices in Australia's eastern states, where most of the country's population lives, have been kept low due to a boom in gas production, thanks to the growing coal seam gas industry.

But the prices, around $3.50 to $4 per gigajoule currently, are a small fraction of the going rate in Asia - around $16 per gigajoule.

By 2016, when several coal seam gas projects in eastern Australia have already begun exporting their gas to Asian customers, prices will likely surge to between $8 and $12 per gigajoule, said Peter Strachan, an analyst with Stock Analysis in Perth.

Gas demand in eastern Australia is likely to jump 54 percent to nearly 2.5 billion cubic feet per day by 2020, and the domestic market will be undersupplied from 2016, according to Wood Mackenzie.

While the Australian economy has benefited hugely from booming commodity exports largely due to Chinese appetite, manufacturing has struggled as a strong Australian currency and high wages have crimped competitiveness.

Steel maker BSL last year unveiled plans to shut half its steel making capacity and slash 1,000 jobs..

The manufacturers said they were not seeking a government bailout, but policy changes to give them a leg up, including the reservation of gas for domestic manufacturing, similar to a bill introduced by a U.S. lawmaker to stop exports of natural gas from the United States in a bid to rein in domestic prices. .

Asian countries such as Japan, China and South Korea with a an almost unquenchable thirst for gas are eyeing exports from the United States and Australia to satisfy their demand.

In January, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said exporting surplus natural gas could boost U.S. prices by as much as 9 percent a year over the next two decades, if all the export applications were approved.

Australia now has around $180 billion worth of liquefied natural gas export projects under construction.

The country's gas developers plan to add more than 80 million tonnes per annum of LNG production before the end of the decade, an increase that would catapault Australia to become the top LNG exporter in the world, surpassing Qatar.

Yet manufacturers see a shortfall between 2015 and 2020, largely due to export commitments and production risks, including local opposition to coal seam gas, one of the major sources of local gas supplies currently.

"Demand growth could be largely satisfied by new coal seam gas developments, although there is stiff opposition to current plans from some landowners and the environmental lobby," said Craig McMahon, head of Wood Mackenzie's Australasia Upstream Research.

"Any significant delays to development schedules threaten to exacerbate an already tight local gas market situation." (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; additional reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)