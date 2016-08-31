MELBOURNE Aug 31 Lakes Oil, a junior
oil and gas explorer in Australia, is considering the grounds it
may have for suing Victoria state, after the government there
permanently banned fracking and extended a ban on onshore
conventional gas drilling to 2020.
Lakes Oil shares sank as much as 50 percent on Wednesday in
their first trading since the fracking ban was announced, and
the stock was the fourth most active on the Australian exchange.
The move by the state in the country's southeast means Lakes
will not be able to go ahead with two tentative deals lined up
in 2014 to supply gas from its Wombat onshore conventional gas
field to U.S. giant Dow Chemical Co and Australian food
manufacturer Simplot.
"What the government's done is just unbelievable. It's
unprecedented," Lakes Oil Chief Executive Roland Sleeman told
Reuters in an interview.
Sleeman would not say whether his company would seek
compensation from Victoria, but said it was a "really relevant
question".
"I invite you to have a look at what has happened elsewhere.
The key example is Metgasco in New South Wales - not exactly the
same situation - but ultimately it was compensated by
government," he said.
New South Wales agreed last year to pay Metgasco
A$25 million ($19 million) to buy back three exploration
licenses after suspending approval for drilling at a promising
coal seam gas site due to public protests.
Victoria-focused Lakes was also considering a range of
commercial options, Sleeman said, including expanding into South
Australia state, which is eager to promote gas development.
Lakes could merge with another company, buy assets that
larger players are spinning off, or in an extreme case, fold, he
also said.
Lakes Oil has spent at least A$80 million to prove up gas
resources on its Victorian acreage, Sleeman said.
($1 = 1.3298 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)