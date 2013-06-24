By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, June 24 In a country synonymous with
larger-than-life mining tycoons and Outback heroes, the geeks
are quietly inheriting the earth.
As coal magnate Nathan Tinkler, the poster boy for
Australia's fading 10-year minerals boom, publicly battles
against bankruptcy, software entrepreneurs Mike Cannon-Brookes
and Scott Farquhar are riding high.
The former college buddies behind fast-growing software firm
Atlassian unceremoniously bumped Tinkler off the top of
Australia's "young rich list", leading a charge in the country's
blooming technology industries.
The tech start-up and biotech sectors are at the forefront
of a push to transform Australia from an exporter of iron ore to
an exporter of ideas.
"It's a pretty primitive economy," said internet
entrepreneur Matt Barrie. "We basically dig stuff up out of the
ground, put it on a boat and ship it."
As part of ambitious plans to change that, the government
has announced millions of dollars in new venture capital funding
and large-scale reviews of the technology sector. A A$38 billion
($36.2 billion) National Broadband Network (NBN) will bring
high-speed internet to almost all the 23 million population.
"As the rollout of the NBN continues, the capacity for
start-up companies, particularly in the tech and digital
sectors, to create game-changing businesses and applications is
unprecedented," said Communications Minister Stephen Conroy.
START-UP SUCCESS
Online and high-tech start-ups account for just 0.1 percent
of GDP and 9,500 jobs, but the sector is growing rapidly. A
recent report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) suggests it could
account for 4 percent of GDP and 540,000 jobs by 2033.
That puts Australia well behind Silicon Valley in
California, the epicentre of start-ups, but growing activity in
Sydney and Melbourne are putting those cities on the edge of the
world top 10 that currently includes London, Tel Aviv and
Singapore alongside U.S. cities San Francisco, Seattle, Boulder
and Austin.
All eyes are currently on Cannon-Brookes and Farquhar, amid
expectations they will list Atlassian on Nasdaq within the next
year, a plan first flagged in 2010 when U.S. venture capital
firm Accel Partners saw its potential and invested $60 million.
Founded by the pair straight out of university 10 years ago
using a A$10,000 credit card debt, Atlassian is now a world
leader in collaboration and bug tracking software, pulling in
revenue of A$103 million in 2011 without a single salesperson.
Its products are used by 25,000 companies in 135 countries,
including McDonalds Inc, Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc
, eBay Inc, Boeing Co and the U.S. space
agency NASA.
Cannon-Brookes said the company had an annual compound
growth rate of 30-35 percent, but declined to give a timeframe
for listing.
"It's a logical next step for us to take," Cannon-Brookes
said.
He said the company planned to add another 100 employees in
the next quarter to its current staff of 700, based mainly in
Sydney, San Francisco and Amsterdam.
YOUNG, RICH AND AUSSIE
The success of Atlassian propelled Farquhar and
Cannon-Brookes to the top of the Business Review Weekly Young
Rich List, ousting Tinkler, the former youngest billionaire in
the country, whose rags-to-riches-and-back tale took another
twist this month with the sale of his stake in Whitehaven Coal
Ltd.
Farquhar, and Cannon-Brookes are worth A$480 million
combined, on 2012 figures, ahead of Tinkler's A$400 million
fortune.
The gap has widened further since then, with Atlassian
growing and Tinkler dropping off the magazine's more recently
calculated main Rich List of the country's wealthiest 200
people.
On current form, he will also disappear from the 2013 Young
Rich List, which ranks the 100 wealthiest people under the age
of 41, when it is published later this year.
While the main Rich List is still dominated by entrenched
mining tycoons such as Gina Rinehart and Fortescue Metal Group's
Andrew Forrest, the young list is notable for
containing 24 people who made their fortunes in technology.
Close behind the Atlassian duo at No.4 was PC Tools founder
Simon Clausen. No.8 was Ruslan Kogan, a serial entrepreneur
specialising in online retail sites. At No.10 were Mitchell
Harper and Eddie Machaalani, who built software-as-a-service
platform Bigcommerce. Matt Barrie was at No.50 thanks to his
rapidly growing recruitment site freelancer.com.
BIOTECH GROWTH
And it's not just the tech geeks rising through the rich
ranks. Their contemporaries in the biotech sector are also
poised for financial windfalls.
As the Australian population ages and Asian countries grow
increasingly affluent, there is potential for significant growth
in the sector, which currently has 95 listed companies valued at
A$49 billion, according to research group Bioshares.
Silviu Itescu, a doctor, scientist and chief executive of
stem cell research firm Mesoblast Ltd, features on the
main Rich List with a A$400 million fortune, as his company
reportedly considers a second listing on Nasdaq.
Among the minnows tipped to be the next super-earners are
neurodegenerative disorder specialist Cogstate Ltd,
disinfection and sterilisation expert Nanosonics Ltd,
IVF diagnostic test developer Universal Biosensors Inc,
sleep disorder appliance maker SomnoMed Ltd.
"These are all companies that we are expecting to reach
profitability in the next 12 to 18 months," said Mark Pachacz,
research principle at Bioshares.
ROADBLOCKS
But industry experts warn the grand plans to use tech
start-ups and biotech to help transform the economy could be
stymied by a lack of funding for new ventures in both sectors, a
brain drain overseas and a dearth of local science graduates.
Venture capital firms have been burned by some spectacular
failures in recent years, such as regulatory hurdles that hit
key products from drug maker Pharmaxis Ltd, while low
government grants have been criticised by industry.
The government moved to address that last week by announcing
a review of employee share scheme regulations, which companies
such as Atlassian have argued have forced talented staff in new
businesses overseas.
A group of industry leaders, including the Atlassian duo,
recently formed Blackbird Ventures to invest A$20 million in
Australian start-ups that have the potential to be global
success stories.
Blackbird Managing Director Niki Scevak said it would
address a funding gap between a raft of accelerator funds
ploughing seed money of up to A$1 million into the market and
"series A" funding of more than A$10 million for more
established companies from U.S. funds like Accel.
Blackbird has so far invested in online design platform
Canva and Ninja Blocks, a software developer bringing the remote
controlled home to the masses by connecting home devices to web
and mobile apps.
"It's a national imperative that we've got to build up the
technology industry in this country," said freelancer.com's
Barrie. "I can't think of another industry that could help us go
into the next 20, 30 years."